MONTELLO - Douglas W. Kammer, 74, of Montello, Wis., died from a sudden and unexpected condition on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the UW Hospital and Clinics.
Doug was born on May 14, 1945, in Madison, Wis. He attended Princeton University on a diving scholarship and later attended both Ball State University and the University of Wisconsin, Madison graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Ethical Philosophy, but with concentration also in Political Science and Mathematics. He attended the University of Wisconsin Law School from 1967 through 1970 and received his Juris Doctorate.
Doug practiced law in Portage, Wis. for his entire career and was active in his practice up to the date of his untimely death. He was elected President of the State Bar of Wisconsin in 2009 and served as President until July of 2010.
Doug was a ceaseless advocate for his clients. When you had Doug Kammer as your lawyer, you had the comfort of knowing that you had someone who would fight for you and do everything possible to help you.
Doug was more than a lawyer though. He was an avid outdoorsman, traveler, and enjoyed nothing more than a beer with friends.
He leaves three sons, Alex, Andy, and Aaron Kammer as well as three grandchildren, Maggie, Vivian, and Jove as well as Gisela Kammer to whom he was married to for many years. Doug dearly loved his children and his grandchildren. He was very proud of them all and made that clear to anyone who would listen. His entire family is that much lessened by his untimely passing.
A remembrance service will be held at The Free House Pub, 1902 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wis. on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5– 7 pm. This will be a celebration of Doug’s life with family and friends and all are welcome to attend. His family will have a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local scout troops, Boy Scouts of America, Troop 70 or Troop 7070, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, WI 53901.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
