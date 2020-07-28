Douma, Rodney Dewey

Rodney was born on Sept. 29, 1932, in Randolph, Wis. to Agnes and Dewey R. Douma. He was the oldest of 4 children and grew up working on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1950. Shortly after graduating, he met the love of his life, Berdell Dolores Dornfeld, and they were married in 1953. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. When he returned from his service, Rodney and Berdell moved to Milwaukee, Wis., where he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1959. After graduation, he went to work for GTE Corporation for 30 years. During this time, he and Berdell added 3 daughters to their family. Rodney spent much of his career in Wisconsin and lived in Portage, Madison, and Plymouth. While in Plymouth, he was a proud member of the Lions Club where he received several awards including Lion of the Year. In 1981, he transferred with GTE to San Angelo, Texas where he and Berdell would establish their home. While in San Angelo, he attended and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as Properties Chairman for many years. He also introduced Johnsonville Bratwurst to the San Angelo area during Fiesta del Concho. After his retirement from GTE, he continued to work as a contractor for Sprint for 6 years and gave his free time serving and assisting with the upkeep of the church.