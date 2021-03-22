Dowdell, Thomas

RIO—Thomas Dowdell, 63 of Rio, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born July 26, 1957 in Portage, the son of Donald and Vera (Babcock) Dowdell.

He is survived by his siblings, James (Kathy) Dowdell, Mary Ann (Charles) Taylon, Jane (Michael) Nauert, and twin brother Timothy Dowdell, and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Vera.

Graveside services at St. Joseph Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.