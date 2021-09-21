Doyle, Randall E.

BEAVER DAM - Randall E. Doyle, 51, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, Wis. The family requests that all in attendance wear face coverings properly at all times while at the gathering.

Randall was born on July 13, 1970, the son of Eugene Cleveland and Alma Jean (Maupin) Doyle in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was a political science graduate of the University Of Memphis, Tenn., and received his Doctorate of Law from Marquette University.

Randall was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. He was actively involved in Beaver Dam baseball and an avid Mets fan.

Randall is survived by his children, Carson Doyle of San Diego, Calif., Abigail Doyle of Memphis, Tenn., Owen Doyle and Margaret Doyle, both of Beaver Dam, Wis.; his mother, Jean Doyle of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and his two brothers, Tom Conway and Steve Conway of Chattanooga, Tenn. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Cleveland Doyle; his sister, Donna Conway; and his sister, Elizabeth Conway.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.