Sept. 19, 1964—Feb. 25, 2022

ELLENSBURG, WA—Dr. Heidi Ann Henschel Pellett, 57, of Ellensburg, WA left this world and joined her Savior, Jesus Christ on February 25, 2022, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, WA after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Heidi, daughter of Floyd and Gail Hope Henschel, was born September 19, 1964 in Beaver Dam, WI. Heidi loved and excelled in sports, particularly tennis, where she was a multi-year state qualifier graduating from BDHS in 1983. Heidi continued her tennis success while attending Carthage College where she played collegiate tennis, graduating in 1987 and being inducted into Carthage’s Hall of Fame in 1997. At Carthage, she met the love of her life, Tracy Lee Pellett and they were married, July 24, 1988.

Heidi helped others learn to love sports and activities by teaching physical education and health, and by coaching in the public schools for over 10 years. Heidi earned her Master’s degree in Teaching at Ball State University and Doctor of Education degree at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Heidi worked the last 20 years of her career at the university level as a teacher educator and achieved tenure and the rank of full Professor at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA. Heidi actively published and presented her research and scholarly works regionally, nationally, and internationally. Heidi’s true passion was teaching. She was a caring educator who put her heart and extraordinary effort in seeing students succeed in and out of the classroom. Heidi’s skills as an educator were recognized when she was awarded the Washington state Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (WAHPERD) – College/University Professor of the Year in 2012. Heidi was a bright and positive force with her colleagues as they elected her their Department Chair in Physical Education, School Health and Movement Studies. Most recently, Heidi was selected to lead the College of Education and Professional Studies at Central Washington as Interim Dean from 2020-2022.

Heidi was most proud of the family she helped raise with her husband Tracy. Her daughter Abigail and son Avery were the true joys of her life and she was happiest when all four of them were together. Always ready for a new family adventure, Heidi was the trip planner, making all the arrangements for travel to sunny and distant vacations. Creating special moments and memories was vital to her life. Often displaying her radiant smile, Heidi enjoyed laughing, especially with Tracy, as they found humor in many things great and small.

Heidi will be so terribly missed by her husband Tracy; daughter Abigail and husband Phillip Montoure; and son Avery; and her beloved parents, Floyd and Gail Hope Henschel. Heidi’s four sisters and brothers-in-law: Holly and Charles Ledvina, Hope and Kim Kuck, Heather and Steven Bruemmer, and Hayley and Kris Jensen will forever feel incomplete without their chica Heidi.

A private family visitation will take place and a public funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, WI. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI.

Memorials in Heidi’s name may be directed to Dr. Tracy L. Pellett.

