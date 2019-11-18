BEAVER DAM - Dr. James M. Campbell, age 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.
A memorial gathering for James will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Davis officiating.
A complete obituary will follow.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
