Jan. 25, 1948 – March 31, 2023

BARABOO – Dr. Kenneth Brian Grant, Ph.D., beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Katie and Michael, and doting granddad of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital. Ken was born January 25, 1948, at the University of Chicago Lying—In Hospital, to Joseph and Josephine (nee Friscia) Grant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Gerald Warren Grant.

Ken attended St. Daniel the Prophet Elementary School and St. Laurence O’Toole High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from DePaul University, and earned his Master’s and Ph.D. from Marquette University.

Ken and Mary met at DePaul and were married in the summer of 1971, following Ken’s basic and advanced infantry training in the Illinois National Guard. They moved to Milwaukee so Ken could pursue graduate work in English Literature.

Mary was his best friend and really at the center of his life, as he was for her. More than anything, Ken loved spending time with Mary. They honeymooned in Montreal and traveled together to more than 20 countries and numerous states. They spent most weekends together at their lake house, where they enjoyed time with cherished friends, cooking together, and of course, “wine o’clock.”

After they both retired, they enjoyed competing with one another over the daily crossword puzzle, and working together to solve the Wordle. They traded books back and forth, offering recommendations and reviews. Their 51 year marriage was built on a foundation of love and friendship.

Ken was a diligent gardener and jogger, known by many as “that runner with the ponytail”. He loved cooking and eating good food, and because of his extensive travels, he was able to eat at some of the finest restaurants in Europe. He traveled as far west as New Zealand and Japan, and throughout Europe as far east as Russia. As a Francophile, he was delighted to take his daughter and granddaughter to Paris. He enjoyed exploring Japan with his son. He was immensely proud of his children, Katie and Mike, and granddaughter, Hadley, never missing an opportunity to share stories of their adventures and accomplishments with friends and family.

He taught at UW Milwaukee for a semester before beginning his teaching career of 31 years at UW Baraboo-Sauk County. Ken served in Illinois National Guard reaching the rank of Sergeant. He was at National Guard summer camp when he was invited to interview for a position at the Baraboo Campus. He arrived for the interview in his military fatigues and he was always convinced they helped earn him the position, which included teaching at a medium security federal prison, FCI Oxford, as part of the load.

He began his academic career as academic staff and rose through the ranks to become a Full Professor of English. He served on the Academic Senate, as Chair of the English Department and Chair of Chairs of all the academic departments across the thirteen two year campuses. He retired as Associate Dean of the campus and returned after retirement to take on the role of Dean. He was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Grant to study Biography at New York University. Ken was a well-respected and admired Professor selected by students countless times to be “Teacher of the Year” awards until he said “no more”.

Ken was active in the community, serving on and chairing the Baraboo Community Scholarship Committee and the August Derleth Society, while also being a member of the Sauk County Library Board. He also belonged to the Sauk County Historical Society and the Baraboo Range Preservation Association.

He was a long-time and generous donor to the Baraboo Food Pantry, the Nature Conservancy, Public Radio and Public Television. He took great pleasure and benefited from being a member of the Fox Line City Food Community Supported Agriculture (CSA).

Ken’s love spilled over to his hobby of stamp collecting (philately). He was an avid, respected and extremely well-loved stamp collector nationwide. He was Founder and President of the Baraboo Area Stamp Club in 1979, remaining active as President until his death. He was a member of the American Philatelic Society (APS) for many years and ran in 1999 for a seat on the American Philatelic Research Library Board (APRL). He served that group continuously from 1999 until 2022, with only a brief gap from 2012-16, when he served as the APS Board Secretary. He sat on multiple APS and APRL committees, including the USSS-Mueller and Charles Peterson Awards committees, strategic planning committees, APS personnel committee and more. Ken has demonstrated tremendous dedication to the APS and its missions throughout his life. One of Ken’s most important accomplishments involved the American Philatelic Center, the largest organizational home of its kind in the world. He was one of the APS leaders who signed the initial paperwork to purchase the Match Factory and was a part of the support and decision-making process for every phase of construction up to its completion in 2016. For his service in these many areas, Ken was awarded the 2020 Luff Award for Outstanding Service to the APS, the highest award given to a living collector by the American Philatelic Society.

When Ken was not working on behalf of the APS, he was highly dedicated to his local, state and specialty stamp clubs, editing Across the Fence Post, the publication of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs (WFSC) (2007), Badger Postal History (2005-18), publication of the Wisconsin Postal History Society and the Cinderella Stamp Club’s publication, The Cinderella Philatelist (2009-22). He also served as a board member for WFSC from 2005-18 and as Secretary from 2018-present. He also served on the board of the Postal History Society from 2018-20. In addition to editing publications and serving these organizations, Ken wrote dozens of articles for multiple philatelic publications over the years, including those mentioned previously, The American Philatelist, Postal History Journal, American Stamp Collector & Dealer and others. For his dedicated service and contributions to various phases of philately, Ken was also inducted into the Wisconsin Philatelic Hall of Fame in 2014 and was invited to sign the Maurice Williams Roll of Notable Cinderella Philatelists in 2018. He also loved getting together with a few of his collecting friends regularly to just “talk stamps”.

You can speak of what a person has accomplished and Ken has an impressive record, but there is so much more to know about him. He was a sweet, loving, kind, generous, compassionate man. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. He enjoyed plays at American Players Theater, football and basketball games, the annual Codger Brat Softball game on campus, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He delighted in seeing friends, colleagues and students do well. He gave his students who had no place to go an open invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. Whether a person knew Ken for many years or just a few, they all say they “love Ken”, as do we his family love him and miss his huge loving presence in our lives.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek for his exceptional care, and the staff of second floor west at St. Clare and the Infusion Center for their gentle nursing.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at the Fore Seasons Restaurant, at the Baraboo Country Club, 401 Mine Rd., Baraboo, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Everyone is invited to share a story about Ken.

Those wishing to make a memorial gift in his name are encouraged to support the Baraboo Campus Scholarship Program, the Baraboo Food Pantry or the American Philatelic Research Library. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.