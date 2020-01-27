Dr. Leonard “Charlie” C. Schrank, 75, Neshkoro

NESHKORO - Dr. Leonard “Charlie” C. Schrank, age 75 of Neshkoro and formerly of Waupun passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home. Charlie was born in Akron, Ohio on May 8, 1944, to Dr. Leonard W. and Gertrude (Mintzlaff) Schrank. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1962 and furthered his education at UW-Madison graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Geology and went on to Marquette Dental School graduating in 1970. Charlie married Deborah Koch at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun on Dec. 28, 1973. He practiced Dentistry in Waupun for 40 years and in 1999 Charlie and Deb permanently relocated to their home on Tuttle Lake.

Charlie served his community as a member of the Waupun Rotary Club and supporter of youth activities. He was a lifelong learner with a love of history and passion for investing. Charlie had great sense of humor and enjoyed being around other people. His gift of telling stories was one of a kind. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and always looked forward to his hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He will be remembered for his big heart, willingness to help others and the love he had for his family.

