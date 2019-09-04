Dr. Sandra Frodin, of Mauston passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Dr. Sandra Frodin was born in Albert Lea, Minn. on July 2nd, 1947. She was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Albert Lea, Minn. She received her Doctorate degree from San Diego International. She lived in Mauston and then moved to California and then finally back to Mauston.
She is survived by her mother, Mary; her brother, Bruce; her niece, Crystal; her uncle, Warren; as well as several cousins.
Private Memorial services will be held and she will be laid to rest in Albert Lea, Minn.
