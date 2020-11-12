Drabek, David D.

BELVIDERE, Ill. - David Dean Drabek, age 69, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Ill., due to medical complications. He was born May 28, 1951, in Forest City, Iowa, to William and Lorraine (Johnson) Drabek. Dave lived most of his life in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois; he was a graduate of the class of 1969 from Columbus High School in Columbus, Wis. He worked for Continental Columbus (Columbus), Lycon (Janesville), Hufcor (Janesville), Mpc (Walworth),Universal Silencer (Montello), Didion Milling (Cambria), and Johnson Controls (Sycamore, Ill.). After retirement David helped his good friend, Wesley, dispatch trucks at John Gault trucking. During his lifetime, Dave enjoyed deer hunting, and going for long drives in the country to look at wildlife, which often ended in a stop at a beer joint for a burger and to play the jukebox. He enjoyed live music concerts and bands. He enjoyed listening to all types of music. Some of his favorite artist were Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, AC/DC, Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Thorogood, Cody Jinks and Whitey Morgan.