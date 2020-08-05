Draheim, Paul Dean

Paul started out his trucking career with Atlas Van Lines in Beaver Dam before venturing out on his own, with his own company Tiger Transit. In 1968, Paul moved his family to Florida where he drove trucks for the next eight years. He recalled hauling loads of gravel into Disney World during its development phase. In 1976, Paul purchased a farm in Cass Lake, Minn., where he continued to raise his children. Paul loved the freedom of the open road and returned to trucking in 1997 and continued until 2014. He finished out his career with over five million miles on the road without ever having an accident. In his retirement, Paul returned to his passion for farming but on a smaller scale. He grew and sold fruits and vegetables. His neighborhoods said he was a blessing to the community and he bonded with many over a love of gardening. He worked hard every day of his life up until the very end. Paul was a stranger to no one. His children fondly recall their dad offering aid to anyone who needed it. As well as working in his beloved garden, Paul loved to go bowling and enjoyed working on crossword and sudoku puzzles.