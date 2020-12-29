Drake, Robert E.

LUBBOCK, Texas - On April 7, 1924, Robert Drake was born to Russel and Linda Pettock in Beaver Dam, Wis.

During his high school years, Robert worked at a local grocery store to help support his Mom after his father died at an early age from a heart attack. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right out of high school in 1942 and became a radar mechanic. Robert received the American Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Medal, as well as The Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal. Robert was honorably discharged on March 31, 1946, after his years of service as a Corporal in the 1521 AAF BU Pacific Division. After serving his country, Robert returned to Beaver Dam, Wis., where he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Clara Niehoff, on Aug. 4, 1946, at St. Steven's Lutheran Church. During the time of raising his family, Robert worked as a grocery store manager for Kroger in Beaver Dam and Burlington, Wis., making many friends and memories during these times. Later Robert moved his family to Madison, Wis., where he started as a 7-UP route driver until being promoted to a sales position, where he worked until retirement.