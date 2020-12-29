Drake, Robert E.

LUBBOCK, Texas - On April 7, 1924, Robert Drake was born to Russel and Linda Pettock in Beaver Dam, Wis.
During his high school years, Robert worked at a local grocery store to help support his Mom after his father died at an early age from a heart attack. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right out of high school in 1942 and became a radar mechanic. Robert received the American Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Medal, as well as The Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal. Robert was honorably discharged on March 31, 1946, after his years of service as a Corporal in the 1521 AAF BU Pacific Division. After serving his country, Robert returned to Beaver Dam, Wis., where he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Clara Niehoff, on Aug. 4, 1946, at St. Steven's Lutheran Church. During the time of raising his family, Robert worked as a grocery store manager for Kroger in Beaver Dam and Burlington, Wis., making many friends and memories during these times. Later Robert moved his family to Madison, Wis., where he started as a 7-UP route driver until being promoted to a sales position, where he worked until retirement.
After retirement, Robert and his wife, Virginia, moved to Paddock Lake, Wis., for a time, working after retirement for his aunt, Mable Drake, in Drake's Super Value, where he helped in the Dairy Department, while his wife cashiered part time. Deciding that they needed a warmer climate to retire in, Robert and Virginia relocated to Roswell, N.M., where he found usefulness in teaching English to local Spanish-speaking residents. Robert enjoyed this and became close to many of his students. After many years in Roswell, his wife Virginia became ill and passed away in Lubbock, Texas, from an auto-immune disease. Robert married again, to Muriel French Hall from Detroit, Mich. Together they watched John Wayne movies and football and enjoyed each other's company. They later moved to Lubbock, Texas, to be with Muriel's younger sister, Dorothy Stevens. After Dorothy's passing, Robert and Muriel moved into Carillon Living Community in Lubbock and remained there until their passing.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Thomas Allen Drake and Larry Dean Drake; and siblings, Russel Drake, Phyllis Weideman, Rodger Drake and Ken Drake.
Survivors include his son, Dan (Lori) Drake of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Melissa Ann David, Jenelle Drake and Eric Drake; great-grandchildren, Joseph Wayne David and Virginia Louise David; and siblings, Richard Drake and Barbara Shonts. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can get together to reminisce. Robert will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis., next to his wife, Virginia.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)