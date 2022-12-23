Oct. 15, 1938—Dec. 20, 2022

OCONOMOWOC—Dree Ann M.Roxbury passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022 at the age of 84 at Clearview Memory Care in Juneau after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Dree Ann was born on October 10, 1938 to Harold and Regina (Gavinski) Scherbert in Baraboo, WI. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1958. In 1973, Dree Ann and her family moved to Oconomowoc.

Dree Ann was preceded in death by her grandparents Martin (Marie) Gavinski, her mother Mrs. Regina Scherbert, her father Harold (Eunice) Scherbert, her stepdaughters, Toni Roxbury, Cheryl Arnold, and her granddaughter Erin Lee Loppnow. She is survived by her husband, Robert Roxbury; her children Shelly (Keith) Loppnow, Michael Williams (Kelly Vandam), Patty (Jerry) Lovas; her grandchildren, Racheal (Jason) Faulks, Amy (Adam) Drewa, Ashley Loppnow, Melissa Williams, Michelle Williams, Maggie Lovas (Brandon Liebhauser), Jerod Lovas, Tricia (Chad) Gettleman, Jim Purvis; her great grandchildren, Grace, Brayden, and Evelynn Drewa, McKynlee Faulks, Chase and Charlotte Gettleman, Adrianna, Exoreal, and Ava Purvis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dree Ann and her cousin, Marysal (Gatling) Pohl were the two oldest grandchildren in their family and had a very close relationship. The matriarch torch has been passed.

Visitation will be held from 3 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc, WI. The following day, Dree Ann will be laid to rest at 11 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clearview Nursing Home are appreciated.