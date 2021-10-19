Drews, Mary Jane

HOLIDAY, Fla./BEAVER DAM - Mary Jane Drews, age 85, born on March 25, 1936, was from Holiday, Fla., formerly from Beaver Dam. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2021, at Lifecare Center of New Port Richey, Fla. Mary Jane was born in Fifield, Wis. She was married to Donald H. Drews on April 14, 1956. She loved to travel, dance, boat cruises, dogs and playing cards.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Danny Drews (Stacy Bell) and Joni Nehls (Ricky Polensky); two grandchildren, David Nehls and Aaron Polensky; sister-in-law, Diane Maas (Eugene); nieces and nephews, Debbie Pawinski, Jeff Maas, Richard Rademacher (Dawn), Robert Rademacher (Joan, deceased), Christine Grohne (Jeff), Laura and Diane (deceased); and great-nieces and great-nephews, Karl, Jordan, Ethan, Tyler, Kayla, Jordan, Hailey, and Patrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly; and brother, Robert. She is also survived by many friends and family, including Henry the Goldendoodle.

A private service will be held at a later date.