Dreyer, Rebecca Ruth

PORTAGE – Rebecca Ruth Dreyer, nee Hermann, 52, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born on March 7, 1969, to Donald and Carol Hermann in Milwaukee, Wis. She was the youngest of five children.
Becky graduated from Oak Creek High School in 1987 and took courses at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Baraboo. She was very proud that her dad was the mayor of Oak Creek during her growing up years.
Becky had a strong faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Because of health problems in these past several years, she was not able to do many of the things she loved doing. She used that time to keep in touch with family and friends with her phone, bringing joy into the lives of many.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Dreyer, of almost 25 years. She is also survived by her mother, the Rev. Dr. Carol Hermann; and siblings, Deborah (Jim) Oates of Arlington Heights, Ill., Daniel (Vicki) Hermann of Oak Creek, David Hermann of Milwaukee, and Kathleen (Steve) Kobleski of Montello. She is also survived by a number of in-laws, Mike Dreyer, Jean Hinds (Jerry Alcorta), June Esser, Jane (Chris) Johnson, Bill (Jerry) Dreyer. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hermann; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Portage, Wis., on April 27 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Hankins presiding. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be at Portage Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
