Dries, Daniel Lee

CASSOPOLIS, Mich./MIROMAR LAKES, Fla.—Daniel Lee Dries, DDS, age 82, of Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, Mich., and Miromar Lakes, Fla., died Monday, May 31, 2021, in the comfort of his wife’s presence.

His life began May 23, 1939, in Oshkosh, Wis., the older of two children born to Henry and Eloise Dries. Shortly after he was born, his family moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. He married Mary Jo Goraczewski on Aug. 29, 1964, in South Bend, Ind.

After graduating from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Daniel graduated from Marquette University followed by Marquette School of Dentistry. He then spent two years as a captain and dentist in the U.S. Air Force in Laredo, Texas, before returning to Beaver Dam, Wis., practicing dentistry for 47 years. After retirement, Daniel and Mary Jo enjoyed spending their summers at Diamond Lake and their winters in Miromar Lakes.

Daniel enjoyed fishing, both in summer and in winter. His prized possession, his Campion graduation ring, was inscribed with the Ignatian motto: “Ad Majoren Dei Gloriam” (To the Greater Glory of God), which became his motto for living. He followed the Marquette Warriors, highlighted by traveling with their 1977 NCAA men’s basketball championship squad and Coach Al McGuire.