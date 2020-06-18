Drinkwine, Melvin L. "Mel"

Mel was born to Melvin K. and Lillian (Koziol) Drinkwine on August 18, 1935 in Waukegan, Ill. He graduated from Drake University, received his Master's degree in accounting from Northwestern and was a Certified Public Accountant. Mel honorably served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. On April 28, 1962 in Waukegan, he was united in marriage to Norma E. Pietschman. He retired from TAB Products in Mayville as the plant manager. Mel served on the board of directors for M & I Bank in Mayville for many years. He also served his community as a member of the Mayville Lions Club and also helped the area youth in the Cub Scouts as well as the Mayville Babe Ruth Baseball League. Throughout his life he remained a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Mel was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville. When he found time, he would enjoy a round of golf with friends and family at the Mayville Golf Club.