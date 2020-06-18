Drinkwine, Melvin L. "Mel"

MAYVILLE - Melvin L. "Mel" Drinkwine, age 84, of Mayville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Mel was born to Melvin K. and Lillian (Koziol) Drinkwine on August 18, 1935 in Waukegan, Ill. He graduated from Drake University, received his Master's degree in accounting from Northwestern and was a Certified Public Accountant. Mel honorably served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. On April 28, 1962 in Waukegan, he was united in marriage to Norma E. Pietschman. He retired from TAB Products in Mayville as the plant manager. Mel served on the board of directors for M & I Bank in Mayville for many years. He also served his community as a member of the Mayville Lions Club and also helped the area youth in the Cub Scouts as well as the Mayville Babe Ruth Baseball League. Throughout his life he remained a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Mel was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville. When he found time, he would enjoy a round of golf with friends and family at the Mayville Golf Club.
Mel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma of Mayville. His three sons, Dan (special friend Jaqueline) of Slinger, Jim of Mayville, and Steve (Carrie) of Delafield. His grandchildren Devin, Maxwell, Drew, Brayden, Tate, Lillian, Jacob, Grace and his great granddaughter Rhea. Sisters Jackie Hochenauer of Geneva, Ill., Ruth Ellen (Don) Falstad of N.C., and Mary Lynn (Lenny) Greener of Beach Park, Ill. Sisters in law Pamela Drinkwine of Geneva, Ill., and Marilyn (John) Atherton of Hot Springs, Ark. In addition, he is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Richard Drinkwine.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mel will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Seating during our Mass will be limited due to current regulations and social distancing will be in place. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Memorials in memory of Mel may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
