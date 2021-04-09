Drunasky, Melissa A.

BEAVER DAM - Melissa A. Drunasky, age 55, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Melissa was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 1, 1965, the daughter of Elmer and Diane (LaVigne) Marthaler. She grew up in Milwaukee and loved spending time with her family. Her fondest memories were cooking with her grandmother, Mary, and scrapping with her grandfather, Donnie, whom she visited countless mornings after work. She loved all of her aunts and uncles so much and cherished the time she spent growing up with all of her cousins, especially while attending numerous gatherings and reunions. Growing up as the big sister to Tracy and Troy Marthaler, she did the best she could to look after them while the family moved many times around the state and Florida for work before finally settling down in Beaver Dam, where she graduated in 1983. Later uniting with her sister Shawn, Sister's Day was something she always looked forward to.
On May 11, 1991, she was united in marriage to her husband, Jeffrey A. Drunasky. Until becoming disabled, Melissa was well-known and proud of her strong work ethic while raising her only son, Mitchell. Being a mother and a grandmother (Bama Molly) to Elliann meant the world to Melissa, and she loved family gatherings, especially around her favorite holiday: Christmas. She also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas and gambling, as well as fishing and camping around the bonfire, and watching outdoor movies. Additionally, she could often be found shopping QVC, and appreciated a good fashion sense in both clothing and home décor. An animal lover, she was quite fond of her cat, Bella.
Melissa was a fighter and had a strong will to live, even after years of life-altering illnesses; a special thanks from the family to UW Health, SSM Health, Waupun Dialysis team and John Rigotti from Transportation Connection Inc. for all the extra years of milestones she got to reach and memories we all got to make with her.
Melissa is survived by her son, Mitchell (Laura) Drunasky; grandchild, Elliann Drunasky; former husband, Jeffrey Drunasky; father, Elmer Marthaler; siblings, Tracy (Scott) Marthaler, Troy Marthaler, and Shawn (Mark) Gosciniak; and is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane Marthaler; sister, Judith LaVigne; grandparents, Donald and Mary LaVigne, and Melvin and Ruth Laufenburg; and other relatives.
In honoring Melissa's wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
