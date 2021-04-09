Drunasky, Melissa A.

Melissa was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 1, 1965, the daughter of Elmer and Diane (LaVigne) Marthaler. She grew up in Milwaukee and loved spending time with her family. Her fondest memories were cooking with her grandmother, Mary, and scrapping with her grandfather, Donnie, whom she visited countless mornings after work. She loved all of her aunts and uncles so much and cherished the time she spent growing up with all of her cousins, especially while attending numerous gatherings and reunions. Growing up as the big sister to Tracy and Troy Marthaler, she did the best she could to look after them while the family moved many times around the state and Florida for work before finally settling down in Beaver Dam, where she graduated in 1983. Later uniting with her sister Shawn, Sister's Day was something she always looked forward to.