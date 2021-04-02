Drzonek, Raymond

Raymond was born on July 26, 1939, in the town of Westford, to Louis and Sarah (Hepp) Drzonek. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1958. Ray was enlisted in the National Guard in 1959-1962. After his return he owned and operated The Birdcage Tavern in Doylestown from 1962-1969. For many years he worked at Ameripac in Columbus and drove truck for Dave Miller Excavating Company. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good game of pool. He loved gambling and playing cards with family and friends and had a sense of humor that everyone loved. Ray was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake.