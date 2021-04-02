Drzonek, Raymond

RANDOLPH - Raymond John Drzonek Sr., age 81, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Randolph Health Services, with family at his side.
Raymond was born on July 26, 1939, in the town of Westford, to Louis and Sarah (Hepp) Drzonek. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1958. Ray was enlisted in the National Guard in 1959-1962. After his return he owned and operated The Birdcage Tavern in Doylestown from 1962-1969. For many years he worked at Ameripac in Columbus and drove truck for Dave Miller Excavating Company. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good game of pool. He loved gambling and playing cards with family and friends and had a sense of humor that everyone loved. Ray was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake.
Ray is survived by his six children, Ray Jr. (Pam) Drzonek of Sun Prairie, Debbie (Tom Harrison) Haselow of Portage, Jeff (Julie) Drzonek of Beaver Dam, Rick (Kim) Drzonek of Beaver Dam, Bonnie (Kevin) Arndt of Fall River and Randy (Pam) Drzonek of Beaver Dam; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one due in July; three sisters, Virginia Niehoff of Randolph, Beatrice Hanson of Rio, and Ethel (Ronald) Harold of Beaver Dam; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter in infancy, Tina Marie; two sisters, Agnes (Kenneth) Derrick and Ella (Leonard) Baerwolf; two brothers, Howard (Joan) Drzonek and Earl (Margaret) Drzonek; brothers-in-law, Ray Niehoff and Greg Hanson; and canine companion, Snickers.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305 West Green Street, Fox Lake, with Mass to follow.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at the Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Randolph, with military honors provided by Randolph VFW Post 9510 Honor Guard.
Randolph Community Funeral Home
