Duaine Leland Young, 86, Baraboo

BARABOO - Duaine Leland Young, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Duaine, son of Walter and Isabell (Soletske) Young, was born May 27, 1933 in New London, Wis. He proudly served in the US Army as a pole lineman from June 3, 1953 until his honorable discharge on May 13, 1955. On Jan. 8, 2000 he was united in marriage to Evelyn (Haskins) Lynch; she preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2019. Duaine had various jobs throughout his working career including Real Estate, owning and operating numerous bars and restaurants, and Standard Oil to name a few. Duaine was an active member and held offices in group organizations for many years including 7th Degree Mason and 32nd Degree Shriner.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his children and step-children, Michael (Debbie) Young, Mary (Jim) Sawall, Bonnie Bartel, Connie (Charlie) Westphal, Linda Vanbiervliet, Wendy Swaney, and Lori (Tim) Brown. He is further survived by his brothers, Robert (Carol) Young, Harold (Audrey) Young, and LeRoy (Noreen) Young; sisters, Lucille Konrad, Margaret Krueger, and Jean Marie (Michael) Bellile; as well as, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Evelyn.
Due to recent health concerns, there will be no public funeral. The family will share in a time of gathering. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery with military honors. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)