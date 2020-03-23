Duaine Leland Young, 86, Baraboo

BARABOO - Duaine Leland Young, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Duaine, son of Walter and Isabell (Soletske) Young, was born May 27, 1933 in New London, Wis. He proudly served in the US Army as a pole lineman from June 3, 1953 until his honorable discharge on May 13, 1955. On Jan. 8, 2000 he was united in marriage to Evelyn (Haskins) Lynch; she preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2019. Duaine had various jobs throughout his working career including Real Estate, owning and operating numerous bars and restaurants, and Standard Oil to name a few. Duaine was an active member and held offices in group organizations for many years including 7th Degree Mason and 32nd Degree Shriner.