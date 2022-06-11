June 16, 1934—June 6, 2022

WAUPACA—Duane A. Binder, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with family at his side. He was born in Beaver Dam on June 16, 1934 to Herbert and Edith Binder. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, serving from 1956-1958.

In September of 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Kavolski, and they were blessed with two children, Paul and Beth. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he enjoyed sharing with both his children and grandchildren. Shooting trap and sporting clays were also a favorite pastime.

Duane was a wonderful family man and will be dearly missed. His survivors include a daughter, Beth (Mike) Christian of Waupaca; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Jim) Schmidt of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Benjamin (Kathy) Binder, Christine Binder, David Binder and Paul Christian; two great-grandchildren: Macy and Grayson. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Janice Schrank; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judith (2015); son, Paul (2001); brothers, Delmar and Harvey; and sister, Ruth.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will commence following the memorial service. Burial of cremains will take place next to his wife at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022.