Duane C. Woerpel, age 82, of Madison

“To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting.” E.E. Cummings
Duane C. Woerpel, age 82, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Madison on Mar. 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1937 in Madison to the late Charles and Berna (Baxter) Woerpel. Duane graduated from Montfort High School class of 1955. Following high school, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for 4 years and later enlisted in the Air National Guard, proudly serving a total of 17 years of service. He married Dianna Tarrence on Jan. 9, 1960.
Duane attended and graduated from UW-Madison Hospital X-Ray Technician Program and then started college at UW-Stevens Point, graduating in 1968 from UW-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science in English and Safety Education using Veterans Benefits earned from his G.I. Bill. Duane taught one year of school at St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield before coming to Sauk Prairie where he began a career that spanned 30 years until his retirement in 1995. While at Sauk Prairie High School, he taught English and Driver’s Education.
Duane liked to be involved in his community and served on the Good Neighbor Clinic Board of Directors, the My Neighbor/Child in Need organization through St. Vincent DePaul, and was a charter member of the Dollars for Scholars Program for Sauk Prairie Students. Aside from the many community programs and events he helped chair, he was an active member of the First United Church of Christ in Sauk City and served on the church consistory board.
Duane loved a project. He helped build his family’s first home in “Teacherville” when they moved to Sauk Prairie. His building skills developed as he helped tear down and rebuild the family cabin in Northern Minnesota. In addition to his carpentry skills, he rebuilt a V.W. Bug, built a wooden sailboat from scratch and looked forward to his latest project, a V.W. Karmen Ghia. Duane was well read and always had a book with him. He enjoyed his Thurs. night Sheepshead card group consisting of many of his teaching co-workers. However, what Duane was most proud of was his family.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife Dianna, three children, Beth (Mark) Huerth, Matt (Kate) Woerpel, Becky (Jeff) Nimmow; 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Katelyn and Samantha Huerth and Tekla and Tarren Nimmow; sister in-law, Judy (Harry) Proctor, special cousins, Shirley Baxter, Tom (Sue) Frye and Julie (Don) Walker. He is further survived by other relatives, friends and Annie, his Scottie dog.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Woerpel and cousin, Gary Baxter.
A Celebration of Duane’s Life will be held at a later date.
Duane’s family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice, the many healthcare professionals at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, and Dr. Barclay Shultz for their wonderful care and support.
Memorials may be made in Duane’s name to the Sauk Prairie Good Neighbor Clinic or the First United Church of Christ, Sauk City.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)