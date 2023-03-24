Dec. 15, 1944—March 18, 2023

FOX LAKE—Duane “Dewey” Pavelka, age 78, of Fox Lake, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Duane was born on December 15, 1944, the son of John and Clara (Pederson) Pavelka. Duane was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a Sargent in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Okinawa before returning home. Duane worked as a welder at APW in Mayville,WI where he retired.

Duane was a proud original retired member of the Diablos Lobos Motorcycle Club. Duane continued his love for motorcycles with his collection of motorcycle memorabilia.

He enjoyed watching the Packers and Wrestling. But most of all, Dewey was infamous for his stubbornness and most certainly his lead foot while driving and listening to music loud enough for all to hear.

Duane was a proud father, the love he had for his children was most obvious. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was his greatest treasure. Duane had a heart of gold, he would give anyone the shirt off his back, or his last dollar. He was the most stubborn man his kids ever met, Dewey was a fighter and never gave up! With the support of his family, he fought through several cancer diagnoses, a kidney transplant, and years of dialysis treatments. Duane left an impact on so many and will be truly missed every day, especially by his children.

Duane is survived by his children: Rachel (Jason Weide) Westover, Jackie Chase, and Tyler (Brenna) Westover; stepsons: Chad (Jackie) Westover and Cory Westover; grandchildren: Zach Ryan, Hailie Gerarden, Bayley Westover, Rilley Westover, Bracyn Chase, Damion Chase, and Ally Chase; siblings: Judy (Gerald) Miller, Donald (Linda) Pavelka, Randy Pavelka, Susan Pavelka-Martin, and Nancy Pavelka; close friends: Dennis Peterson and Megan Erickson; many grand-dogs and grand-goats; as well as nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara; siblings: Richard “Punker” Pavelka, Ronald “Honker” Pavelka, John Pavelka, Jr., and Cindy Gubin; son-in-law, Daniel Chase; granddaughter, Savanna Alfaro; nephews: Michael Pavelka and Travis Lange; niece, Sylvia Pavelka; special friend, Linda Peterson; and other family and friends.

Visitation for Duane will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Randolph City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Pasiuk, and social worker Michelle LeCaptain at the Beaver Dam Dialysis Center as well as other doctors and nurses for their compassionate care of Duane.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.