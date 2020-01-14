Duane E. Hutchens, 63, of Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Today we pay tribute to Duane E. Hutchens who passed away Jan. 7th from a 13 year battle with heart disease. He was 63.
If you knew him at all you would never forget him. He was undeniably the biggest jokester and prankster around. Always there with a wet finger in your ear to make sure you were awake. A joke at your expense. Or to just mess up your hair. He liked to see what it was like parted on the other side. A witty comeback was always expected.
An avid sports buff, he liked to watch any Wisconsin team play. He’d cheer for them all. He’d enjoy making a wager with you over who was going to win. Many Sundays were spent watching football with his Dad, and betting a dollar for the winner. He was very lucky as his Dad lost many dollars.
Duane loved a good carnival. Taking his kids and nieces and nephew on the rides. Fast or slow he loved them all. He loved Summer Fest or German Fest or any other “Fest” in Milwaukee. But if you went with him be prepared to eat unusual food while you were there. A frozen Twinkie, alligator jerky etc.
Duane also enjoyed fishing and playing poker with Linda and his buddies.
You have free articles remaining.
He has left us to go play dirty clubs with Ronald (Jerry) and Alma (Schaefer) Hutchens, his Mom and Dad. And also some very special Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Couldn’t begin to tell you who is losing the most dollar bills.
He has left behind a former wife, Debbie Woodard; a son, Jeremy (Amber) and two grandsons;, Ben and Evan; a daughter, Leah (Mike) Lenear; and two grandsons, Max and Cole; and daughter, Kelly Harmon-Hutchens; a brother, Alan(Trish); nephew, Tomas; niece, Carole(Matthew) McKinley; and great-nephew, Charlie; a sister, Chris Heiking, who was never adopted or left by the gypsies; a niece, Samantha (Jason) Erie; two great-nephews, Brycen and Cooper; and a great niece, Avery; niece, Hannah (Justin) Heiking; and great-nephews, Draven and Connor; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends. And let’s not forget his four legged friend, Roxy.
We give special thanks to Debbie and Karen for making the last few years easier for him.
Pop the top on a beer or grab a shot and celebrate his courage to fight the heart disease for so long. He never gave up. His ability to make you laugh. His willingness to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His way of making your day brighter. His compassion and concern if things were going wrong. Toast him for being a great son, fun loving brother, good dad, goofy uncle, a great friend. I’m sure he’s belly up to the bar having one with us.
We will miss him greatly and we love you.
Services will be at PEACE OF MIND FUNERAL HOME in Milwaukee on the 17th. Visitation is from 1:00 to 3:30 with the service at 3:30.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)