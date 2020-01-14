Duane E. Hutchens, 63, of Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Today we pay tribute to Duane E. Hutchens who passed away Jan. 7th from a 13 year battle with heart disease. He was 63.

If you knew him at all you would never forget him. He was undeniably the biggest jokester and prankster around. Always there with a wet finger in your ear to make sure you were awake. A joke at your expense. Or to just mess up your hair. He liked to see what it was like parted on the other side. A witty comeback was always expected.

An avid sports buff, he liked to watch any Wisconsin team play. He’d cheer for them all. He’d enjoy making a wager with you over who was going to win. Many Sundays were spent watching football with his Dad, and betting a dollar for the winner. He was very lucky as his Dad lost many dollars.

Duane loved a good carnival. Taking his kids and nieces and nephew on the rides. Fast or slow he loved them all. He loved Summer Fest or German Fest or any other “Fest” in Milwaukee. But if you went with him be prepared to eat unusual food while you were there. A frozen Twinkie, alligator jerky etc.

Duane also enjoyed fishing and playing poker with Linda and his buddies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}