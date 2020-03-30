Duane E. "Pete" Krueger, 93, Horicon

HORICON - Duane E. "Pete" Krueger, age 93 of Horicon, passed away peacefully, at his home, with his family by his side on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Duane was born the son of Ewald and Marcella (Backus) Krueger on July 3, 1926, in Horicon. He was a 1944 graduate of Horicon High School and went on to honorably serve his country in WWII in the U.S. Navy, in the Pacific Theater until 1946. He was united in marriage to Beatrice Marx on July 19, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Duane was employed at John Deere Horicon Works until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Duane was an avid sports fan and enjoyed gardening.
Duane is survived by his wife of 72 years, Beatrice of Horicon; his children, Betty Jane Ladd of Palm Harbor, Fla., Joel (Susan) Krueger of Horicon, and Ellen (Terry) Bartsch of Port Richey, Fla.; his grandchildren, Eric (Brooke) Krueger, Matthew (Molly) Krueger, Philip (Stephanie) Krueger, Andrew Bartsch, Michael (Kara) Bartsch, Margaret Bartsch, Patrick (Dawn) Ladd, Timothy (Alyssa) Ladd, and Maureen (Jeffrey) Austin; and his 19 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Richard and Lena Marx; sister, Donna Jean Smith; son-in-law, Stephen Ladd, seven brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.
A family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Horicon, with a memorial service to be held at a later date due to the current health restrictions.
Special thanks to the staff at Hillside Hospice for all of their care and support shown to Duane and his family.
Memorials in memory of Duane may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, in Horicon.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)