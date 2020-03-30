Duane E. "Pete" Krueger, 93, Horicon

Duane was born the son of Ewald and Marcella (Backus) Krueger on July 3, 1926, in Horicon. He was a 1944 graduate of Horicon High School and went on to honorably serve his country in WWII in the U.S. Navy, in the Pacific Theater until 1946. He was united in marriage to Beatrice Marx on July 19, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Duane was employed at John Deere Horicon Works until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Duane was an avid sports fan and enjoyed gardening.