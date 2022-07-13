Aug. 1, 1942—July 12, 2022

HORICON—Duane E. “Whitey” Ewert, age 79, of Horicon passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

A funeral service for Whitey will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon with Pastor Rich Collier officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with military honors to be conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Duane was born the son of Lester, Sr. and Leona (Seegert) Ewert on August 1, 1942, in Horicon. He was a 1960 graduate of Horicon High School. Duane was united in marriage to Janet Zuleger on February 27, 1965 at Zion Lutheran in Horicon. The couple shared 57 years of happiness together.

Duane worked his whole career at John Deere in Horicon. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

In his spare time, Duane enjoyed and was skilled in refinishing old furniture. He also enjoyed taking care of his yard and flowers. Duane loved to bowl and play cards with his friends and family. He also enjoyed casino trips and liked to hunt and fish in his younger years.

His devotion and love for his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his greatest attributes and will never be forgotten.

Duane is survived by his wife Janet of Horicon; his children: JoAnn (Richard Kozora) Gensch of Mauston, Kim (Scott) Salemi of Janesville, Brian (Cheryl) Ewert of Waupun; his grandchildren: Dustin (Hillary) Gensch, Matthew Gensch, Haleigh Salemi, Kade Salemi, Devin (fiance Danielle) Geschke, Cassidy (fiance Jesse) Geschke, Brayden Zubke, and Ava Ewert; his great-grandchildren: Noah, Oaklyn, Mason, Senora, and Camryn; his brother Gerald (Merry) Ewert of AZ; his sister-in-law Phyllis Ewert of Lomira. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Donald (Betty), Lester “Les”, Jr., and Emergene (Irving) Riese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Whitey may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com