Duane G. "Nick" Nicolaus, 79, Elkhart Lake

Nick was born on Dec. 12, 1940 in Plymouth, a son to the late Gordon and Ruth (LaBudde) Nicolaus. He attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Concordia High School in Milwaukee. Nick served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the DMZ of Korea. He was married to his childhood friend, Lynnellen Lautenbach on Oct. 10, 1964. He was a longtime employee of the Kohler Company retiring after 40 years of service. He and Lynnellen also maintained a small dairy farm in the town of Russell for a few years. He greatly loved and enjoyed his wife, children, grandchildren, and especially his seven great-grandchildren. Activities he enjoyed included Bible study, working out at the gym, hunting, and following the Brewers, Cubs and Packers. Nick had the talent of being able to listen to a ball game on the radio and watch a different game on the television at the same time. Most importantly, he studied his Bible and loved the Lord