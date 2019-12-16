Duane Grams, 81, Dalton

DALTON—Duane Arthur Grams, age 81, of Dalton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Columbia County Health Care Center.

Duane was born on March 13, 1938, son of Louis and Mabel (Briesemeister) Grams in Poynette, Wis. He was united in marriage to Joyce Mortensen on Aug. 23, 2007. Duane enjoyed farming for over 50 years. After retirement, he spent his time dancing, fishing, playing cards and traveling. Duane was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dalton, Wis.

Duane is survived by his wife, Joyce Grams; son, Randall (Debbie) Grams and daughter, Karen (Donald) Frohmader; four step children, Daniel (Cathy) Mortensen, Dr. Marvin (Vicki) Mortensen, Gary (Cheryl) Mortensen and Ronald (Jerri) Mortensen. Further survived by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. May his memory be blessed.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Mae (Froehlich) Grams in 2007, married on June 30, 1956; daughter, Susan (Grams) Schwochert; grandson, Lee Grams; two brothers, Arthur Grams and William Grams.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, N796 Linden Street, Dalton, Wis. Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Hildebrant officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, town of Kingston.