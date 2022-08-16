June 30, 1951—Aug. 14, 2022

Duane Knuth, age 71, passed away at his home on Aug. 14, 2022. He was born June 30, 1951 at Reedsburg Hospital.

Duane graduated in 1969 from Baraboo High School. He worked at Eagle Signal, Synergy, Baraboo Steel, Palmer Manufacturing, Servo and other places of employment.

He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, he especially enjoyed a large collection of Economy Garden tractors that he had. He would take five or six of his tractors to Steam and Gas shows in the summer months. Duane would participate in garden tractor pulls, just to see how much power they had.

In the past he belonged to the Baraboo Snowmobile Club, where he groomed the trails. In his free time, he also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family.

He is survived by three sisters: Diana Mielke of Denzer, Donna (Walter) Ramsey of Baraboo, Darletta (Pastor Paul) Muehlbrad of Cuero, TX; and two brothers: Dale Knuth of Baraboo and Dennis Knuth of Baraboo. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews and two great-nieces and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Esther Knuth; brother-in-law, Daniel Mielke; and his sister, Debra Schwanke.

A memorial service will be held at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.