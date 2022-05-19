Duane Langer

Duane was born October 13, 1945, in Big Spring, WI, the son of Leo and Marcella (Woelfl) Langer. He was raised a farmers son, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1963, and was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following an honorable discharge he returned home, and in December of 1966, married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Miller in Wisconsin Dells. After returning home, Duane continued to farm and also worked construction for many years at Dells Lumber Company. Duane truly enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors, and always had a smile on his face. He was a man who always put others before himself, and he continued to do so until his last day, reassuring his family that he was doing good. Duane was a master craftsman, and enjoyed spending his retirement building magnificent bird feeders, tending a beautiful garden, and helping out on the Brunn farm. Duane’s true gift was making other people happy. Duane and Jeanne filled their evenings laughing and cooking together, re-telling the tales of their sixty-two year relationship. Duane was a friend to many, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed, but will forever be in our hearts.