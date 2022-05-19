Oct. 13, 1945—May 12, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS—Duane Langer, age 76, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI, following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Avenue, Wisconsin Dells. Inurnment with military rites will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Duane was born October 13, 1945, in Big Spring, WI, the son of Leo and Marcella (Woelfl) Langer. He was raised a farmers son, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1963, and was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following an honorable discharge he returned home, and in December of 1966, married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Miller in Wisconsin Dells. After returning home, Duane continued to farm and also worked construction for many years at Dells Lumber Company. Duane truly enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors, and always had a smile on his face. He was a man who always put others before himself, and he continued to do so until his last day, reassuring his family that he was doing good. Duane was a master craftsman, and enjoyed spending his retirement building magnificent bird feeders, tending a beautiful garden, and helping out on the Brunn farm. Duane’s true gift was making other people happy. Duane and Jeanne filled their evenings laughing and cooking together, re-telling the tales of their sixty-two year relationship. Duane was a friend to many, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed, but will forever be in our hearts.
Duane is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; daughters: Tammy Sarazin and Becky (Kevin) Kreier; sister, Joann (Darwin) Ames; and granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Kreier. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Darlene Rozek and Delores Gannon. Duane is further survived by a special friend, Matt Brunn, who he worked very closely with on the Brunn family farm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to the family will be forwarded to Duane’s favorite charities, including Kilbourn Fire and Rescue. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to
608-253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)