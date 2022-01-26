Duane "Papa" L. Kreuziger

Duane spent his first decades on “the farm” before moving his young family to Milwaukee to attend barber school. Though he spent more than the next 60 years happily cutting hair in the barbershops he owned in Horicon, Shorewood, Menomonee Falls and Thiensville, he never lost his love of the outdoors. Duane loved living and it showed in the forever twinkle of his eyes. He had an infectious energy and easy friendly disposition. People loved being around him as much as he loved being around them. He was perpetually active and eager to learn about and try new things. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing sheepshead and cribbage, and ballroom dancing with the love of his life. He greatly valued time with family, relatives and his many friends. Duane’s kind and selfless heart earned him the love and respect of his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and grand dogs. All of the moments spent with him have truly been gifts, and now will become memories forever cherished.