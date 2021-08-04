DuBois, Alwyn Deane "Al"

BARABOO—Alwyn Deane “Al” DuBois, of Baraboo, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. He was 98 years old.
Al was born in Reedsburg, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1923, to Walter Deane DuBois and Irene (Baumgarten) DuBois. The family moved to Baraboo a few years later. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1942 and enlisted in the U.S. Army that same year. He fought in World War II in the Pacific until the end of the war in 1945. He was on a ship off the coast of Japan when the peace treaty was signed and was among the first to enter Japan after the war ended. He was very proud to have served his country.
In 1950, he married Lola Von Eitzen, and they had two daughters, Marcia and Kristi. He worked in the family business, WR DuBois & Sons Road Construction in Baraboo, until he retired in 1981. Al and Lola retired to Florida for 33 years, where he enjoyed fishing and boating, but spent each summer in Baraboo. After the death of his wife, Lola, he returned to Baraboo.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosamund Judson; brother, Lloyd L. DuBois; and his wife of 62 years, Lola DuBois.
He is survived by two daughters, Marcia DuBois (Mitchel) and Kristi DuBois Stone (Tim); a granddaughter, Hilary Keenan (John); and a great-granddaughter, Vivian Keenan, who was only four days old when Al died. He is also survived by his nephew, Jeff Judson (Lorie) and his family; and by a brother, Deane “Bun” DuBois (Colleen).
The family would like to thank the wonderful healthcare professionals and caregivers who have helped him in recent years, especially Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek, and the dedicated staffs of St. Clare Hospital, St. Clare Meadows and Oak Park Place.
A graveside service will be held at WALNUT HILL CEMETERY, SECTION P, on Friday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m., where military rites will also be conducted. Memorials can be made to the Sauk County Humane Society. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
