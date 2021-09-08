 Skip to main content
DuBois, Alwyn Deane "Al"
DuBois, Alwyn Deane "Al"

BARABOO - Alwyn Deane "Al" DuBois, of Baraboo, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at WALNUT HILL CEMETERY, Section P, on Friday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. where military rites will also be conducted. The family asks that anyone attending wear masks. Memorials can be made to the Sauk County Humane Society. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

