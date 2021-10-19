DuBois, Deane "Bun"

BARABOO – Deane "Bun" DuBois, age 96, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Bun was born in Ableman (Rock Springs), Wis., on July 5, 1925, the son of Deane and Irene (Baumgarten) DuBois Sr.

Bun graduated from Baraboo High School in1943 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served his country during World War II in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. After his honorable discharge, Bun returned to the states and married Colleen Kaley on Sept. 27, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Bun worked in the family business with his two brothers, Lloyd and Al, at WR DuBois & Sons road construction until his retirement in 1981. During his retirement, Bun and Colleen enjoyed over 20 years of wintering in Florida. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling, and was a lifetime member of the Baraboo Elks Club #688.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Colleen; nephew, Dr. Jeff (Lori) Judson and family; nieces, Marcia DuBois, Kristi (Tim) Stone and family, Kay Fecher, and Colleen (Paul) Bell and family; and several close friends. In addition to his parents, Bun was preceded in death by a sister, Rose; two brothers, Lloyd and Al; and a niece, Kathy.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Baraboo Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Joseph Catholic Church. A special thanks to Dr. Mustain and staff at St. Clare Hospital, Meadow Ridge and St. Clare Meadows. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.