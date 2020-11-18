Ducklow, Rosalie

TOMAH - Rosalie Ducklow, age 73, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Greenfield House in Tomah. She was born April 20, 1947, to Owen and Mildred (Doering) Gallagher in Reedsburg, Wis.

Rosalie worked at the Tomah Newspaper for many years until her retirement. She also worked at the Tee Pee in Tomah, where she considered her coworkers and customers like family. She had a great sense of humor and quick wit. Rosalie wanted her obituary to read that she "died of boredom, due to the Covid pandemic shut down." She was a social person and enjoyed being around people. Rosalie always had a smile on her face and had a way of making everyone feel welcomed.

She is survived by her children, Darin Ducklow; daughter, Andrea Ducklow; three grandchildren, Dillon, Kelsey and Hannah; her great-grandson, Doolin Pearson, whom she was very much looking forward to meeting; her sister, Patricia Lutz, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Mildred; husband, Tom Ducklow; a brother-in-law, Jim Lutz; along with many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Rosalie's family would like to thank the staff of the Greenfield house for the wonderful care they provided to her and how they made her feel like family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at QUEEN OF THE APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH in Tomah, Wis. Father Samuel McCarty will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.