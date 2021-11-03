Duckworth, Robert

MAUSTON - Robert Duckworth, age 72, of Mauston, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. Robert was the son of Floyd and Gladys (Neve) Duckworth and was born on the family farm in the town of Lisbon on Jan. 24, 1949. Robert graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1967. After high school, Robert was inducted into the U.S. Army and served for two years in Vietnam.
Robert was united in marriage to Rebecca Brantner on May 26, 1973, in Pigeon Falls, Wis., and they were blessed with two children, Gabe and Ariana.
Robert lived on the family farm all his life, except for his two years in the Army. He operated the farm and worked as a foreman for Royall Furnace in Elroy, Wis. He also helped his Uncle Wayne cutting wood at different locations around Wisconsin. He enjoyed his fishing trips up north with family and friends. He loved his family and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rebecca of Mauston; a son, Gabe (Molly Clark) Duckworth of New Lisbon; his daughter, Ariana Duckworth of Mauston; brothers, Leroy (Connie Nowicki) Duckworth of Necedah and William (Judy) Duckworth of Rockford, Ill.; his sisters, Jessie Mae (Cliff) Jensen of Lake Wales, Fla., and Judy (Steven M.) Kennedy of New Lisbon, Wis.; and his grandchildren, Hannah Johnson, Samuel, Jakob, Ellery, and Layne. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Teddy; a sister, June; and an infant brother, Clarence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 12 p.m. at the HARE FUNERAL HOME, 217 W. Pearl St., New Lisbon. Relatives and friends may call at the HARE FUNERAL HOME on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Military honors will be provided by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110 following the service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
