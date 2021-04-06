Duer, Delores

WAUPUN - Delores Duer, 68, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac.

Delores was born April 30, 1952, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Harvey and Delores Giese Kubehl. Delores grew up in Oconomowoc and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. Following high school she received a certificate as a nurse aide. On April 28, 1973, she married Larry Duer in Oconomowoc. Delores and Larry resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Delores was a member of Waupun United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Rachel Circle, and she also enjoyed the art of quilting. She was a former member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 Auxiliary.

Delores is survived by her husband, Larry Duer; three children, Teresa (Joe) Brezina, Melinda (Kevin) Smith, and Galen Duer; four grandchildren, Anthony Brezina, Aaron Brezina, Brandon Smith, and Lydia Smith; four brothers, Gary Kubehl, Gale (Lisa) Kubehl, Bill (Becky) Kubehl, and Tim Kubehl; a sister, Kathy Kubehl; and is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Mary Spransy.