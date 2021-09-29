 Skip to main content
Duffy, Maurice John Frederick Jr.
KENOSHA - Maurice John Frederick Duffy Jr., age 83, "kicked the bucket" on Sept. 18, 2021, at Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Wis., with a family member by his side.

Maurice "Maury" was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Mauston, Wis., to Maurice Sr. and Mable (Subera) Duffy. He graduated from Madonna High School in 1956; after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 until 1960. He then worked in Milwaukee at American Motors. He moved to Kenosha and worked at American Brass in Kenosha, and later went on to work in construction of buildings until he retired at age 65.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Sr. and Mable Duffy. Maurice is survived by his son, Joe Duffy, and granddaughter, Summer Duffy, from California; his brother, Robert (Bonnie) Duffy of Mauston, Wis.; his sister, Marcia (Richard) Jakubik of Mauston, Wis.; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He loved his family, friends at Kenosha Tap and baseball.

A memorial service will be held on Oct. 23 at KENOSHA TAP, 3221 60th St., Kenosha, WI, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burial will be at VA Cemetery Union Grove, Wis., on Oct. 26.

