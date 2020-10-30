Duley, Donna M.

Donna was born in Watertown on Dec. 28, 1938, the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stelse) Wegner. On May 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert Filter, who preceded her in death in 2001. On Sept. 19, 2010, she was united in marriage to Ralph Duley at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Donna was an office manager for Archie Monuments for over 40 years. Traveling and playing cards were activities she loved, along with the occasional casino visit. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. Family, especially her children and grandchildren, were most important to her, as was her church. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo for over 50 years before becoming a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.