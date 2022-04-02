Sep. 16, 1958—March 29, 2022

COLUMBUS—Duncan A. Robertson, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home after a recent diagnosis of double pneumonia. He was born on September 16, 1958 in Dallas TX to Bruce and Jeanne (Hein) Robertson, and spent most of his life in Columbus, the town he loved.

Duncan was a 1977 graduate of Columbus High School. He was known then for his wrestling records, his position on the football team, and his friendships that became lifelong. He married his high school sweetheart Annette Meitner on August 7, 1982 in Columbus, and together had three children. After working for Wright Plumbing, he became a Master Plumber and started Columbus Plumbing. He spent several years as a Plumbing Contractor, building homes around Columbus and encouraging the growth of the community.

Duncan was an avid sports fan and never missed a Green Bay Packer game. He was ever loyal to all Wisconsin sports teams. Duncan had a lasting love of music that began as a drummer with Brine, a band formed with his high school buddies. Later in life, Duncan enjoyed belting out his favorite karaoke songs, banging on his drums to Fastball, and watching his kids share the love of music. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, shooting pool, and spending time with his friends and family. Those in Columbus knew Duncan loved to have fun. They fondly remember his attempt at the world record for “Most Eggs Boiled,” neighborhood block parties, and showing off his Pumpkin Head Halloween costume featuring a real pumpkin! He was beloved for his sense of humor and ability to make every get-together into a good time.

In retirement, Duncan enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family, and we will forever treasure his fun-loving spirit.

Survivors include his two daughters: Erin (Brandon) Patrick of Columbus and Heidi (Jonathan) Wylie of Milwaukee; his son, Ian Robertson of Madison; four grandchildren: Emery, Gavin, Claire and Jack; the mother of his children Annette Robertson of Columbus; three brothers: Douglas (Eva) of Phoenix AZ, David (Susie) of Orcas Island WA and Dudley (Bonnie) of Sun Prairie; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, April 11, 2022, and a service held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Athletic Boosters Club. Please share your online condolences with Duncan’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

