Dunn, Joanne Beverly Hartford (Kearns)

PARDEEVILLE - Joanne Beverly Hartford (Kearns) Dunn, age 84, of Pardeeville passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Joanne was born August 3, 1935 in Hancock to Harrison and Isabella (Riggle) Hartford. Joanne graduated from Wautoma High School. She married James Kearns September 22, 1956 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Buffalo Township. They had five children. He passed away in 1992. She later married James Dunn of Madison.
She taught at Brown School grades 1-8 (one room schoolhouse in Buffalo Township). She also had many part time jobs over the years that included Brunt's Café, Marcellon Cheese Factory, Milwaukee Valve, Pardeeville Canning factory, Swiss Colony, and retired from K-Mart. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality and Marcellon Homemakers. Joanne had many hobbies. She loved to cook and bake for her family, always fresh warm cookies when getting off the school bus. She loved to garden, tend to her flowerbeds, can fruits and vegetables, knit and sew. She enjoyed many vacations with her family and played euchre with card party and friends. The last 3 years she looked forward to her daily ride to Craig's Popcorn Corner where they called her grandma and had her favorite ice cream waiting for her. Her most precious thing in life was her children, her 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who called her GiGi.
Joanne is survived by her children, Gregory (Wendy) Kearns, Pardeeville, Debra (Ralph) McElroy, Portage, Douglas (Sharon) Kearns , Deforest, Diane (Ron) Meincke, Pardeeville, Brian Kearns, Pardeeville; grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Kornstedt, Kristen (Jeremiah) Metzger, Erin (Jeremy) Paniza, Megan (William) Staley, Melissa Yates, Nathan Kearns, Nicholas Kearns, and Lacey (Teddy) Gerry; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Payton, Raegan, Anastasia, James, Mackenzie, Kennedy, Karlee, Adeline, Amelia, Eleanor, Isabella, and two more on the way; husband Jim Dunn; step-sons Mike, Tom, and Steve Dunn and families; sister Eileen Christensen; sisters-in-law, Polly Hartford, Barbara Hartford, Carol Killoran, Mary Kearns, RoseAnn Brunsman, Kathryn Eckardt, Lois Hardy; brothers-in-law Vincent Metcalf and Thomas Hardy; many dear nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Jim Kearns, parents, mother and father-in-law Thomas and Margaret (Hardy) Kearns, Jim's parents passed away when he was five years old, so he was raised by his uncle and aunt, Harry and Lorena Kearns; brothers, Harland (Arlene) Hartford, Frank (Irene) Hartford, Delbert (Agnes) (Dorla) Hartford, Robert (Polly) Hartford, Darwin Hartford, Keith (Gerry) Hartford, Vernon (Barbara) Hartford; sisters, Marguerite (John) Thompson, Della (Cliff) Olson, Rose (Dick) Bruene; sisters-in-law, Helen (Cliff) Beckett, Dorothy (William) Thomas, Marie (John) Brunt, Mary Metcalf, Jean (Henry) Rosmonowsi; brothers-in-law Thomas (Beatrice) Kearns, William Kearns, Maurice Kearns, John Eckardt.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5 at St. Andrew's (St. Faustina) Catholic Church in Buffalo Township with Father Mark Miller presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Faustina Parish Buffalo.
Special thanks to Fr. Mark Miller, Dr. Brenda Blohm, Peggy Morse, and Agrace Team. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.
God saw you getting tired; a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered “Come with Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands at rest. God took you home to prove to us he only takes the best.
