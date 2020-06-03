Dunn, Joanne Beverly Hartford (Kearns)

She taught at Brown School grades 1-8 (one room schoolhouse in Buffalo Township). She also had many part time jobs over the years that included Brunt's Café, Marcellon Cheese Factory, Milwaukee Valve, Pardeeville Canning factory, Swiss Colony, and retired from K-Mart. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality and Marcellon Homemakers. Joanne had many hobbies. She loved to cook and bake for her family, always fresh warm cookies when getting off the school bus. She loved to garden, tend to her flowerbeds, can fruits and vegetables, knit and sew. She enjoyed many vacations with her family and played euchre with card party and friends. The last 3 years she looked forward to her daily ride to Craig's Popcorn Corner where they called her grandma and had her favorite ice cream waiting for her. Her most precious thing in life was her children, her 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who called her GiGi.