Dunning, Kathleen W.

FALL RIVER - Kathleen Dunning, 74, died Jan. 7, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. Her children are grateful to have been able to spend time with her in the hospital prior to her passing. A celebration of life is planned to be held for both Kathy and her husband of 52 years, Sam, who preceded her in death by seven weeks, when it is again safe to gather.

Kathy was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Columbus, Wis., to Howard and Evelyn (Zimbric) Wedeward. She was the fifth of eight brothers and sisters who grew up in Waterloo, Wis. Kathy attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from Waterloo Community High School in 1964, where she was active in both cheerleading and choir. After graduating from high school, Kathy's first job was working as an administrative assistant in the trust department of First National Bank in Madison. She met the love of her life, Sam Dunning, and they married in October of 1968. Soon after the birth of their first child, they moved to Randolph, Wis., where they further expanded their family and built their life together. While Sam owned and operated his own barbershop, over the years Kathy worked several part-time jobs in the community while raising and taking care of the family, including at the local bank, dentist office, and pharmacy. Kathy retired in 2011 from American Family Insurance in Madison as a claims specialist.