Dunse, Arlan Carl

BARABOO - Arlan Carl Dunse, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021, at Oak Park Place. The son of Carl and Celia (Buelow) Dunse, he was born on Jan. 4, 1934, in Baraboo, Wis.

Arlan married his first wife, Patricia L. Hauge, after high school, and they had four daughters. After that marriage dissolved, he married Maurine Hengstler in 1975 and became the stepfather to her three children.

He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1951, and then went on to take short courses at UW-Madison for "cow college." Several years after that he joined the military. He farmed with his dad for many years in Fairfield, and he also was a factory worker for Neco Hammond Transformer and Manufacturing for several years, but he always had a love for farming.

Arlan was a member of the Baraboo Area Technical Society and the Golden Ks, and a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Baraboo. He loved bowling with his Lutheran League, and he collected model scale tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Amy (Roznos/Yoder) Dunse.