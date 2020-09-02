 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DuPuis, David L.
0 entries

DuPuis, David L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE - David L. DuPuis passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Visitation will be held that morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

Due to current circumstances and limitations of funeral home capacity, the service will be live streamed on Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center's Facebook page and will also be archived there to be viewed any time following the service.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com

DuPuis, David L.

David DuPuis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News