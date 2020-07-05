Dupuis, Francois A.

BEAVER DAM - Francois "Senior" Arthur Dupuis, age 70 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Francois was born in Connecticut on December 6, 1949, the son of Arthur and Louise (Myers) Dupuis. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1969 until 1973. An avid Harley rider, Francois loved riding his bike and going to Sturgis every year. He enjoyed carpentry and working on things, and had great mechanical knowledge. In his free time he liked to play poker or could be found cutting wood.
Francois is survived by his son, Steve Dupuis of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Lexi and Reilley Dupuis of Beaver Dam; sister, Linda; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Francois will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 12 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Sallach officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
