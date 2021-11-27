Durand, Tamara L. Carlson

WAUKESHA – Tamara L. Carlson Durand, 52, danced home to Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. She was the radiant mother of Aryanna (Andy) Bohl, Natalia Frinak, and Alexander (Autumn) Frinak; loving grandmother of Eli Bohl; beloved daughter of David and Oksana Carlson; wife of David Durand; and sister of Michael (Ellen) and Matthew (Ginny O'Neil) Carlson. She was also loved by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at ST. JEROME'S CATHOLIC PARISH, 995 S. Silver Lake St., on Monday, Nov. 29, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Private burial will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to the Women's Care Center, 1441 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, or Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

Tamara was passionate about volunteering. She was a chaplain for Zilber Family Hospice and Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She always put others first. She taught for many years at Beaver Dam Elementary Schools and was a cheerleading coach for many years. She loved traveling, especially to Florida. She loved running and completed multiple half-marathons and 5Ks. Family was vitally important to her, and she especially found joy in her grandson, Eli. She was always dancing and recently joined the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Tamara had master's degrees in education and theology, and was aspiring to complete her doctorate in theology. She was an organ donor, and will continue helping people even after her passing.