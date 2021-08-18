Duris, Russell John "Russ"

WAUKESHA - Russell "Russ" Duris, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the age of 77. "Rusty" was born in West Allis on March 2, 1944, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (nee Russell) Duris. His mother was remarried to Wilbert Quade, and they raised their family in Lake Delton, Wis. In 1966, Russ graduated from Carroll College with his bachelor's degree. Russ entered into the U.S. Air Force in 1967, and he proudly served his country for five years until he was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He enjoyed a 40-year career at Waukesha State Bank, where he was a vice president and an internal auditor. Russ was an avid participant in the Literary Society and the Optimist Club. He was an enthusiastic coin and stamp collector and enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, spending time at the cottage on Clear Lake in Tomahawk, music and dancing. Most of all, Russ, lovingly referred to as "Farfar" by his grandchildren, loved spending time with his family.