Duris, Russell John "Russ"

WAUKESHA - Russell "Russ" Duris, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the age of 77. "Rusty" was born in West Allis on March 2, 1944, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (nee Russell) Duris. His mother was remarried to Wilbert Quade, and they raised their family in Lake Delton, Wis. In 1966, Russ graduated from Carroll College with his bachelor's degree. Russ entered into the U.S. Air Force in 1967, and he proudly served his country for five years until he was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He enjoyed a 40-year career at Waukesha State Bank, where he was a vice president and an internal auditor. Russ was an avid participant in the Literary Society and the Optimist Club. He was an enthusiastic coin and stamp collector and enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, spending time at the cottage on Clear Lake in Tomahawk, music and dancing. Most of all, Russ, lovingly referred to as "Farfar" by his grandchildren, loved spending time with his family.
Russ will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Virginia; children, Jerod (Margaret Bayer), Jon (Amy Elliott), and Joel (Christine); grandchildren, Emery, Joyce, Albert, and Levi; mother-in-law, Dorothy Dettmering; and his devoted dog, Harry. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Russ was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Eckhoff; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Literacy Services of Wisconsin – Waukesha, Swedish American Historical Society of Wisconsin, or the Waukesha County Park System Parkland Conservation Fund.
A celebration of Russ's life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3 p.m.–7 p.m., at the FRAME PARK ROTARY BUILDING, 1150 Baxter St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call (262) 542-6609. For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)