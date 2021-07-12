PORTAGE/LODI—Marilouise Durkin, age 86, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in Lodi. She was born on Nov. 2, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Burdick) Durkin.

Marilouise received her Teaching Certificate from Ashland Teachers College and her master’s degree from UW-Madison. She worked as a Programmer Installer for Ross Perot, Electronic Data Systems retiring in 1996.

Marilouise was an active volunteer for many local organizations and provided both civic and religious services. She had a variety of interests.

Marilouise is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and the fourth grade class of St. Mary’s Of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School; many dear friends; and was the “best” mother for her fur babies. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack; and sister, Peggy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY’S OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, (Temporary Worship Facility) 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with the Rev. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.