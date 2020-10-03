Dushek, Bernard Maurice "Bernie"

PORTAGE - Bernard Maurice "Bernie" Dushek, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living in Portage on Sept. 29, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

Bernie was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Portage, the son of John and Johanna (O'Brien) Dushek. He grew up in Caledonia Township on the family farm, graduating from Portage High School in 1945. Bernie and Mary Jean Duffy were married Aug. 29, 1953, in Portage. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, serving stateside. He worked at and became co-owner of Arlington Feed and Grain.

Bernie was involved in numerous community and civic organizations and sports in the Poynette and Arlington area. He frequented curling clubs around the state, promoting what he called "the greatest sport on Earth." He introduced numerous people to the sport and was dubbed "curling's greatest ambassador." He served on the Poynette School Board; coached sports teams; and was treasurer and/or secretary for organizations, including the Knights of Columbus Council #6997. Bernie also enjoyed golf, cards, sports, bingo, a good joke, brandy and food. Faith, family and friends were mainstays of Bernie's life. He treated people with respect, and his handshake was his word. Bernie was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Poynette.