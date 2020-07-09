Dutcher, Kodie Braelynn
BARABOO - Kodie Braelynn Dutcher, age 10, passed away too soon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Kodie was born Aug. 9, 2009 in Neb. to Brandy Bielicki. She was raised in North Platte, Neb. prior to moving to Baraboo. The family will remember Kodie's many nicknames, including Kodie Jack Cheese, Jack-O, McBloaty, and Frank. Kodie idolized her aunts and uncles, always wanting to be just like them. She will be missed beyond measure by her family.

Survivors include her loving mother, Brandy (Alexander Kalbus) Bielicki; grandparents, Brian (Donna) Bielicki and Barbara Sellers; aunts and uncles, Cindy (Buck) Skinner, Mackenzie (Taylor Geitz) Bielicki, Hunter Bielicki, Abigail Bielicki, Tender (Hanna) Fox, David (Tracy) Hoffman; as well as many extended family, other relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in great-grandparents, Pepaw Bielicki, Double G, Grandma Zorn and Nana and Papa.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 2:30 p.m at Redlin Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with limited seating. Keeping in line with the county guidelines, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love and support shown to them.

